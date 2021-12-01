UWI launches new website

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has launched a redesigned, modern, and more efficient website for its central administrative operations — www.uwi.edu.

Weeks before its launch, however, the design of the new website was entered in the 9th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards. It emerged as a Gold Award winner in the Institutional Website- Update/Refresh Category from among 1,000 entries from other colleges, universities, and secondary schools around the world. The announcement came on November 1.

The website is The UWI's system-wide or 'centre' website serving the primary digital asset for the regional university and online gateway to its five campuses (Mona, Jamaica; St Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago; Cave Hill, Barbados; Five Islands, Antigua and Barbuda; and its Open Campus), as well as 10 global centres with partnering institutions.

The website redesign project, which began in 2019, was led by The UWI's University Marketing & Communications Office and the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with general oversight by the University Registrar Dr Maurice D Smith.

According to University Director, Marketing & Communications Dr Rhonda Jaipaul-O'Garro, “It took on greater significance with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic because of the increased technological dependence in meeting stakeholder needs and advancing the university's ongoing digital transformation strategy. The website is also a critical tool in strengthening The UWI's visibility and engagement as a top-ranked university, currently positioned among the best 1.5 per cent in the world.”

The launch includes a new homepage and admissions, about The UWI, administration, and media centre pages. Dr Jaipaul-O'Garro explained, “Among the primary focus of these areas have been the design and development of a more modern, world-class, user-centred Web presence with more engaging content that better supports the university's mission and strategic business goals and objectives.”

The award for the redesigned website follows three international marketing awards won earlier this year for work produced by the University Marketing and Communications Office.

The Education Digital Marketing Awards (EDA) programme recognises the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media. Over 1,000 entries were received from colleges, universities, and secondary schools, including Arizona State University, Florida International University, New York University, Texas A&M International University, and the University of Notre Dame.