Google ranks best 2021 apps

Google ranks best 2021 appsWednesday, December 01, 2021
Balance an app designed to help with meditation and sleep tops the list of Google's best apps for 2021.
The app's description says, “Improve your stress, sleep, and more with the world's first personalised meditation program, now free for your first year.” It has over 3,500 ratings on Google Play and a solid 4.7 rating.
Google ranked games as well, with Pokémon Unite coming up the winner with a 3.9 rating on Google Play.
The 2021 list also ranked categories from “Apps for Good” to “Personal Growth” and then tablets and Wear OS and Google TV. Here's a look at some of the winners:
Best App: Balance
Best Game: Pokémon UNITE
Best Apps for Good
Empathy
Mentor Spaces
Speechify
Best Everyday Essentials
Blossom
PhotoRoom
Rabit
Best for Fun
Clubhouse
Noobly
Whatifi
Best Hidden Gems
Laughscape
Moonbeam
Moonly
Best for Personal Growth
Balance
Clementine
Uptime
Best for Tablets
Canva
Concepts
Houzz
Best for Wear
Calm
MyFitnessPal
Sleep Cycle
Popular on Google TV
Disney+
ESPN
Tubi
Best of game winners
Best Competitive
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon UNITE
Rogue Land
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
Inked
JanKenUP!
Knights of San Francisco
Overboard!
Tears of Themis
Best Indies
7 Billion Humans
Bird Alone
Donut County
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Puzzling Peaks EXE
Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft
Towers
Best for Tablets
Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
League of Legends: Wild Rift
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
