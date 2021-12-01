Google ranks best 2021 apps

Balance an app designed to help with meditation and sleep tops the list of Google's best apps for 2021.

The app's description says, “Improve your stress, sleep, and more with the world's first personalised meditation program, now free for your first year.” It has over 3,500 ratings on Google Play and a solid 4.7 rating.

Google ranked games as well, with Pokémon Unite coming up the winner with a 3.9 rating on Google Play.

The 2021 list also ranked categories from “Apps for Good” to “Personal Growth” and then tablets and Wear OS and Google TV. Here's a look at some of the winners:

Best App: Balance

Best Game: Pokémon UNITE

Best Apps for Good

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Best for Fun

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Best for Tablets

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Best for Wear

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

Disney+

ESPN

Tubi

Best of game winners

Best Competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

Rogue Land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

Best Indies

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft

Towers

Best for Tablets

Chicken Police — Paint it RED!

League of Legends: Wild Rift

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary