Start your BMW with a digital car key

Start your BMW with a digital car keyWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
Google has been working hard to make the in-dash car hub as hands-free as possible. So it's no surprise to hear that Google's Android phone can lock, unlock and lets BMW owners unlock and start their car with a tap of their phone.
The new feature works with Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Samsung Galaxy S21. The auto-launch setting automatically starts the dashboard interface as soon as the phone is connected to the car.
Google has also brought its smart replies to the Android Auto dashboard ensures you are not distracted while driving. Android Auto will have the ability to use your voice to search for music so you'll be able to tap the search icon on the dashboard to command Google Assistant play an artist or song.
