The App Store biggest downloads 2021

The App Store has released a list of this year's top apps downloads from iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV based on what they have described as “exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact”.

The “trend” of the year was the need for connection, recognising apps that “brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world”. Winners included Among Us!, Bumble, Canva, EatOkra, and Peanut.

Here are the winners as selected by the App Store editorial team:

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World, from Toca Boca

iPad App of the Year: LumaFusion, from LumaTouch

Mac App of the Year: Craft, from Luki Labs Limited

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weather, from Grail

iPhone Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift , from Riot Games

iPad Game of the Year: Marvel Future Revolution, from Netmarble Corporation

Mac Game of the Year: Myst, from Cyan

Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3, from Pixelbite

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian, from Mistwalker