Refurbished Apple as good as new

Save money, buy refurbished Apple instead. If you can't afford to buy the latest Apple products, consider a refurbished MacBook, refurbished iPhone, or iPad from the Apple Certified Refurbished store.

The Apple Certified Refurbished store products were purchased and returned by other customers. A refurbished product is just like a new but lower priced.

Apple puts them through what they call a “stringent refurbishment process” before being put on the virtual shelves. Apple's quality assurance includes inspection, cleaning and repackaging with complete documentation, cables, and anything that usually ships with the original device.

Look under the Apple Store for the link to Refurbished and Clearance.