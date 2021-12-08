We are data–starved

Our region is starved for data, and while this is not a secret, the already available solutions seem to be. Several local companies have evolved as experts in the data analytics market, valued at USD 198.08 billion globally in 2020 and projected to reach USD 684.12 billion by 2030.

Not only is this excellent news for those who are in the business, but it's also great news for those of us who are suffering from the need for insightful data to support decision-making. As the customer gains more influence on what and how we sell to them, this is even more important for marketing analytics.

Before the digital age, companies were happy to rely on the “idea” of marketing. Every year, many marketing managers and agencies struggled to justify the spending they were asking for because they had no way to prove that their efforts were leading to actual sales. Some still do. They need to justify the following: How do you know how many eyes saw that highway billboard? Or how many people watched the TV commercial that cost exorbitant amounts of money? Digitalisation has helped quite a bit with this. It will only get better as more leaders demand proof to support strategies and tactics put forward by their business development and marketing teams. The takeover of social influencers is evidence that the future of marketing is digital.

The primary threat to companies' ability to take advantage of the data floodgates that are slowly opening is the steep learning curve that exists for marketers. This is primarily due to the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing and the understanding of how to integrate digital and traditional marketing through data insights. Whether or not admitted, many marketing managers are not experts in digital marketing and still struggle to quantifiably measure how their campaigns are adding value to the bottom line. We must face the challenge of building strategies around data to improve the customer's experience significantly, as evidenced by entities like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, to name a few.

The good news is that this is low-hanging fruit for business development and marketing leaders who are prepared to invest some of that budget in unlearning old marketing and learning the principles of data-driven marketing. Organisations in the Caribbean region would better understand how to effectively measure their marketing efforts' performance. Luckily tools like Salesforce, Hubspot and media monitoring have made it easier than ever for large companies to have documented evidence of their campaigns.

Don't worry; there are several tech tools available for SMEs that deliver significant value as well. It would be worthwhile to ensure your strategy for 2022 includes data-proofing your marketing.