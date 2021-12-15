WhatsApp protects from snoopers

WhatsApp protects from snoopersWednesday, December 15, 2021
WhatsApp is moving to protect users from snoopers by limiting your visibility to those added to the platform and setting to “My Contacts” by default instead.
Your status on WhatsApp lets other contacts know when you were online last or if you're currently using the app. The “My Contacts” option for your “last seen” status was already available, but it's never been the default on the app. WhatsApp already has a “Nobody” option preventing all users from seeing your status.
The messaging app began testing an option called “My Contacts Except” which lets users hide their status from specific contacts.
WhatsApp has also been working to bolster user privacy by defaulting to the disappearing messaging feature.
