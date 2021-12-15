Apple nudity protection for children

Apple is reported ready to launch the latest version of its iPhone and iPad operating system with nudity detection in the Messages app for devices used by children.

In his newest latest newsletter, journalist Mark Gurman said that coming changes to Messages in iOS 15.2 were “significant”.

Gurman reports that, “Apple would be delivering nudity detection in Messages along with new options in Siri voice assistant for learning how to report child abuse.”

If found, the picture will appear blurred and the child will receive a warning before viewing it. Similarly, if the child attempts to send a nude image, Gurman said they would receive a warning.

The system would have to be manually enabled by parents on a family-sharing account.

Apple's child safety features have drawn some criticism from privacy experts who argue that it could be used by governments to keep tabs on citizens.

“The opt-in nature and on-device processing for this feature could quell such concerns — at least for now,” wrote Gurman.