TikTok set to outpace Facebook

A new forecast predicts that TikTok will become the world's third-largest social network behind Facebook and Instagram . Insider Intelligence, known as eMarketer, expects TikTok to reach 755.0 million monthly users in 2022, after 59.8 per cent growth in 2020, followed by 40.8 per cent growth in 2021.

According to the firm's estimates, Facebook will reach 2.1 billion monthly users in 2022, followed by Instagram with 1.28 billion users. TikTok will follow with its 755 million monthly users, ahead of Snap and Twitter .