Fortinet and Trust for the Americas partner

The Trust for the Americas, a non-profit organisation affiliated with the Organization of American States (OAS), has partnered with Fortinet, a global leader in comprehensive, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to reduce the gap of trained professionals in cybersecurity industry in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new partnership will offer Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) courses at The Trust's DIA Innovation Labs. The alliance will provide DIA Lab participants with training in four key areas: ai-driven security operations, dynamic cloud security, security driven networking, and zero trust network access.

The NSE Training Institute Certification Program is an eight-level certification programme that includes a wide range of courses and practical, experiential exercises that demonstrate mastery of complex network security concepts.

Rodrigo Iriani, manager for the Democratising Innovation in the Americas Program (DIA) at The Trust for the Americas, explained, “These partnerships are part of our programme's DNA. We are certain Fortinet's expertise will advance our curricula and provide DIA Lab participants with new and unique tools, crucial to foster the creation of economic opportunities to improve their quality of life and to support their communities.”

Pedro Paixao, CEO and VP of Fortinet for Latin America, stated: “As leaders in cybersecurity in the region, we are committed to offering training that allows closing the skill gap in our industry and helping the market have qualified professionals it needs. We are very excited to add The Trust for the Americas to our global programme that today has more than 75 affiliated educational institutions in the region.”

The DIA Innovation Labs create a unique environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship while providing development opportunities to young people in the region. Caribbean youth will learn to develop their business ideas or promote social projects that tackle local challenges through access to technology, collaborative spaces, training, and competitive seed funds. The DIA Labs operate in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago. Next year, labs in the Dominican Republic and Belize will start operations.

Those interested in attending the DIA Innovation Labs can contact the DIA team through dia@trust-oea.org.

For more information on the DIA programme and how you can support the advance of technology and innovation for youth in Latin America and the Caribbean, get in touch with ririani@oas.org.