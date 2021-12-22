Is this Apple's mixed virtual reality headset

One render creator has offered the best look yet at the much-anticipated AR/VR headset from Apple for virtual/augmented reality. Apple has not always been the first to enter a niche market but has successfully introduced its version to the market.

Rumours point to Apple's first AR/VR headset launching sometime in 2022. Render creator Ian Zelbo has shared a trio of high-quality product renders of the device, which, according to one reviewer, could be one of the best-designed gadgets in the niche so far.

The headset's front is taken up entirely by curved glass, with the frame touting a sleek construction. Behind that glass is a mesh fabric cushion. The oval button on top of the headset draws on the AirPod Max look. The headset strap appears influenced by the Apple Watch's sport band. The back of the headband also resembles Apple's AirTag Loop accessory.

Apple fans must wait to see if Zelbo's leaks resemble the real thing due in the new year.