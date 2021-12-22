Is this Apple's mixed virtual reality headset

Is this Apple's mixed virtual reality headsetWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
One render creator has offered the best look yet at the much-anticipated AR/VR headset from Apple for virtual/augmented reality. Apple has not always been the first to enter a niche market but has successfully introduced its version to the market.
Rumours point to Apple's first AR/VR headset launching sometime in 2022. Render creator Ian Zelbo has shared a trio of high-quality product renders of the device, which, according to one reviewer, could be one of the best-designed gadgets in the niche so far.
The headset's front is taken up entirely by curved glass, with the frame touting a sleek construction. Behind that glass is a mesh fabric cushion. The oval button on top of the headset draws on the AirPod Max look. The headset strap appears influenced by the Apple Watch's sport band. The back of the headband also resembles Apple's AirTag Loop accessory.
Apple fans must wait to see if Zelbo's leaks resemble the real thing due in the new year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy