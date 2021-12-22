Teaching people how to learn

There's an unfortunate tendency to think “it's complicated” regarding technology. While many aspects of technology are complex, learning has got more straightforward and accessible.

In a world more digitised than ever, the simplicity of using a tablet or apps on phones and playing video games has not easily translated to a general openness about learning technology for those who aren't interested in the field.

The shift was seen in academia, who were forced to reinvent how they teach at all levels. The situation was fraught with challenges and obstacles, steep learning curves, primarily because of the lack of velocity in transitioning critical aspects of our education system, particularly our teachers, to an agile and digital way of teaching.

Children, globally, in every culture, teach themselves how to play complex, interactive games while we struggle to utilise the same technology to teach subjects we have mastered and taught for aeons. It's not the subject that needs addressing.

Luckily, the pandemic has opened our eyes and minds to the myriad possibilities that exist as we unlearn the teaching ways of old and learn new approaches that leverage tech and level the playing field.

“We now accept the fact that learning is a lifelong process of keeping abreast of change. And the most pressing task is to teach people how to learn.” – Peter Drucker

Technology has changed education and learning in a few key ways. Most evident is the proliferation in the use of technology in schools below the tertiary level. The use of laptops and tablets by teachers and students was apparent in possibly less than 90 per cent of local schools before the pandemic. Technology had a massive impact in allowing education to continue and, as a result, in Jamaica, the learning fallout is mainly due to the absence of devices and Internet access. Our trajectory should see positive moves with these gaps filled.

A more collaborative approach to learning has emerged, very often reserved for group exercises or projects. Everyone learns and grows together in a digitally supported experience, including teachers. There is a greater emphasis on critical thinking and engagement of peers in problem-solving, which is different from the rote approach of memorising that was predominant in our system. A positive side effect of this is the creation of more interactive learning experiences given the pandemic's forced physical separation.

One of the most positive aspects of the impact of technology is the shift from passive to active learning. Students demand more engagement and participation with teachers as guides rather than the passive approach of listening and note-taking in preparation for exams. Additionally, the inclusion of tech now allows for more resources to be incorporated into the learning process to create a fuller and more immersive experience for the learners and increase their curiosity. Additionally, education apps and websites expand the knowledge base encouraging students to learn more in different ways.

Ultimately we can all be lifelong learners. Technology has always been available to support this, and now more than ever is available to create significant opportunities for all learners, namely, students and teachers.