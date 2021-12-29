A PC on wheels

ONE lucky Japanese could win a Sega custom-made PC on wheels on January 5, 2022. Sega tested the vehicle on the Mobara Twin Circuit and clocked a record speed of 62 mph.

The Sega PC created with Intel and ASRock comprises an Intel Core i9-12900K, a Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB GPU, a Crucial 2000GB M.2 SSD, and 2x16GB DDR4-3200 RAM.

G Force, a Japanese company specialising in RC cars and drones, worked on the wheels.

The Japanese winner will also get Steam keys for 23 games from Sega and Atlus, including Persona 5 Strikers, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, and the Yakuza series.