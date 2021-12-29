New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 17-inch dual laptop with tablet

New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 17-inch dual laptop with tabletWednesday, December 29, 2021
|
TIPSTER Evan Blass has leaked what could be one of the biggest reveals at CES 2022 in January — a next-generation Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with a 17-inch screen and embedded tablet.
Blass posted four images of the 17-inch laptop, revealing Harman Kardon-branded speakers, and a secondary colour display on the right-hand side of the keyboard deck.
There is also a stylus and connectivity options of 2x USB-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm jack.
More details of the 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, including specs, price, and launch date, are expected to be announced at CES 2022.
