Samsung TV remote charged by router

Samsung has gone one step further than solar charging of TV remotes by using your router as a wireless charging station.

Samsung used the CES 2022 to show off their Eco remote which not only can be charged with solar but by the radio waves of your router.

The new remote will be included with all of its 2022 TVs and comes with standard buttons, including shortcuts to popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The Eco Remote is made of recycled materials and, like the previous model, using solar power alone could prevent 99 million batteries from being discarded over seven years, the average lifetime for a TV.