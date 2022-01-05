Samsung TV remote charged by router

Samsung TV remote charged by routerWednesday, January 05, 2022
|
Samsung has gone one step further than solar charging of TV remotes by using your router as a wireless charging station.
Samsung used the CES 2022 to show off their Eco remote which not only can be charged with solar but by the radio waves of your router.
The new remote will be included with all of its 2022 TVs and comes with standard buttons, including shortcuts to popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.
The Eco Remote is made of recycled materials and, like the previous model, using solar power alone could prevent 99 million batteries from being discarded over seven years, the average lifetime for a TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy