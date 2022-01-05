Sony's PS games line-up 2022

Sony games line-up for 2022 for the PS Now and PS Plus are out, and the line-up includes Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Mortal Kombat 11, and Persona 5 Strikers.

Six new games have been added to the PS Now:

Mortal Kombat 11

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Fury Unleashed

Unturned

Super Time Force Ultra

Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition

Meanwhile, the PS Plus adds three new games:

Persona 5 Strikers

Dirt 5

Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic makes its PlayStation debut.