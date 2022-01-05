New year, new mindset

It's a great time of year for leaders to think about showing up in their organisations. With an all-time high demand for innovation and velocity in execution, the traditional Caribbean way of easy does it will not get the needle moving.

The new year often sees executives examining their health and personal relationships, setting goals for personal development that may look like: work out more, getting in more family time, drinking less, stopping smoking, etc. However, many don't equate this to their work mindset, giving little to no extra focus and intention on who they are in getting the things they need to get done, done.

The aspects of work and outside-of-work life are often kept separate, so by default a leader's way of being doesn't typically get reflected in their new year resolutions. Usually, work-related goals surround budgets, strategy, and business plans. The blind spot shows up in poor leadership and rootedness in behaviours that keep leaders, their organisations, and those they serve lagging behind the curve of the Digital Age. When there is no focus on the being side of leadership we lose access to curiosity, creativity, innovative thinking, and the ability to see the available opportunities. These are critical skills to learning and growing, executing, measuring, pivoting, and learning and growing again. All of these things are core to successfully implementing tech solutions.

Technology is a powerful lever in every organisation's strategy. It's a constantly changing dynamic of tools and methodologies that continually revolutionise how we work and live. With this great power comes greater responsibility. When leaders are not renewing their minds as a natural part of their leadership development and growth their ability to effectively tap into the power of technology is limited. As a result, they set themselves and their organisations up for failure.

Approaching the new year with clarity about how you're showing up as a leader opens up access to the tools that allow you to lean into your creativity and to wield that technology lever powerfully. Now is the time to be reflective, excited by ideas looking beyond the traditional plans, dreaming again, thinking big, and being audacious.

The new year is an unrivalled opportunity to reflect on the past achievements and to place at the top of the agenda those plans which could not be completed. Those plans should reflect a combination of personal and professional goals, not just for 2022 but beyond in the same way that successful companies have developed multi-year strategic directions. The best leaders win because they make these kinds of plans and find ways to ensure the work-life balance so crucial to overall success.

It is also an opportunity draw on the the leadership resource of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance, a wellspring of experience people in the field of technology, committed to putting Jamaica firmly on the map in a most crucial area of national development. Let's make membership work for you and your enterprise.

Stacey Hines is the president of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.