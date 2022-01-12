VR big this year

After a decade of being touted as the next big thing, pundits are now predicting that VR could come of age in 2022. The recently concluded Consumers Electronic Show was a showcase for several manufacturers to show off their latest VR ware due for release this year and some concept products for the future.

The Vuzix Shield smart safety glasses set to hit the market towards year end were among them. The lightweight, prescription-ready safety glasses will feature binocular waveguide displays.

The VR glasses will be ideal for workers at warehouses and other job sites to get hands-free support and boast two front-facing cameras for remote video support. The Vuzix Shield connects to smartphones for phone calls.

Apple is also reported to be ready to release a headset combination of AR/VR before year end, including two 8K displays and more than a dozen cameras for hand-tracking, which retails for $3,000.