The world's first waterproof iPhone with USB-C is due today, thanks to Gernot Jöbstl, who shared the video of his modification on YouTube of an iPhone X with a waterproof chassis.

Jöbstl claims to have created a new part for the modded iPhone to strengthen the USB-C port. After soldering the USB-C, he also used super glue to isolate the wiring, but says that “it doesn't look nice”.

The waterproof iPhone X will be auctioned on ebay today and could attract a high bid considering that the last such device sold for $86,000.