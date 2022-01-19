Logitech pricey pen

Logitech has released a new stylus called Pen and it's aimed at being the best option available for classrooms full of Chromebooks.

The Pen is an active stylus that supports the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard, effectively guaranteeing that it'll work out of the box on recent Chromebooks — no pairing required.

According to Logitech the Pen is designed “for children at all stages of motor development” with its silicone grip and non-slip design.

The Pen can recharge via a USB-C port and Logitech says it can last for up to 15 days of regular school use, with its smart sleep and wake feature enabled. Logitech claims that a 30-second charge can yield 30 minutes of usage while recharging.