Samsung 22 date, time and price

Every day we are learning more about Samsung's next high-level smartphone, with suggestions that this could be the Note we were looking for in 2021.

The Unpacked event is set for February 9 at 10 am ET according to the Google Calendar link — an online-only affair.

Preorder reservations for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 opened last Friday, and Samsung posted an update to its dedicated Unpacked events website teasing the Galaxy S22 announcement and a potential Note/S lines integration.

All indications are that pricing for the S22 range will be more expensive than their predecessor, but early purchasers could benefit from discounts, free accessories, and trade-in offers.