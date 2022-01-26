Samsung 22 date, time and price

Samsung 22 date, time and priceWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
Every day we are learning more about Samsung's next high-level smartphone, with suggestions that this could be the Note we were looking for in 2021.
The Unpacked event is set for February 9 at 10 am ET according to the Google Calendar link — an online-only affair.
Preorder reservations for Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 opened last Friday, and Samsung posted an update to its dedicated Unpacked events website teasing the Galaxy S22 announcement and a potential Note/S lines integration.
All indications are that pricing for the S22 range will be more expensive than their predecessor, but early purchasers could benefit from discounts, free accessories, and trade-in offers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy