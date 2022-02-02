No Activision fears

No Activision fearsWednesday, February 02, 2022
Microsoft has moved to quell concerns by its main gaming competitors following their purchase of Activision Blizzard.
CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has said he is hopeful about working alongside some his competitors such as Nintendo, Valve and PlayStation.
Spencer is optimistic that ultimately all the companies will do what is best for gaming.
“They have a long history in video games, Nintendo's not going to do anything that damages gaming in the long run because that's the business they're in. Sony is the same, and I trust them... Valve's the same way,” he said.
Reviewer Robert Collins sees the acquisition as a mixed bag: “There's no denying that Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard will change the console gaming landscape in ways we can't even foresee. But it is safe to say that within that changing landscape there will be winners, there will be losers, and sometimes there will be those games that come along and surprise us.”
