Don't cheat on Wordle

Don't cheat on WordleWednesday, January 26, 2022
Just when we were prepared to wait for a new Wordle comes someone cheating to ruin future words on Twitter.
Software engineer Robert Reichel showed how he reverse-engineered Wordle to find out next day's word before it became available.
Now someone has created an automated Twitter bot called “The Wordlinator” to reveal the next day's word and spoil the fun for all dedicated Wordlers.
The word-guessing game has taken the world by storm. Now there are all kinds of clones and parodies, and even Google changes its logo when you search for it. The Washington Post said the new word game “soothes the COVID blues”.
