Meet Dordle, two words per day

If you think that the daily word game Wordle is a test, make way for something even more difficult.

Welcome to Dordle — the game that has gone crazy viral with #Dordle flooding Twitter. Players must guess two words simultaneously.

Playing Dordle does not require you to download an app. Instead, click on a link and start guessing the words.

In Daily Dordle, two new five-letter words are the words of the day. Players are just required to guess these words in 7 tries.

Meantime, The New York Times Games have bought Wordle, adding to their stable of word games captivating crossword fans since 1942. Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter mystery word.

The NY Times Games were played more than 500 million times in 2021, and in December reached one million Games subscriptions. In contrast, 90 people played the Wordle on November 1 and zoomed to millions of daily players exploding in popularity and rapidly becoming a daily obsession for solvers.