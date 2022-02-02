Choose the cloud for remote workers

It's well known that the cloud is secure, flexible, and scalable. And, as the world has rapidly changed, we've discovered that the cloud is also crucial to doing business in an exponentially virtual environment. We've quickly realised that cloud technology removes the barriers that organisations historically relied upon, physical office environments to overcome — including security, collaboration, and a sense of culture. Whether your workforce is remote by choice or as a necessary part of adapting to new circumstances, you know the importance of cloud-based access to information, systems, and processes. Let's take a closer look at how the right cloud strategy empowers a remote workforce to be more productive, connected, and compliant.

EMBRACING CLOUD CULTURE

If digital transformation initiatives have taught us anything, the success of any organisational shift depends on how well the workforce adapts to change. With a remote workforce, leaders face even more challenges regarding communication, sharing vision, connecting teams and ensuring employees have the right tools for productivity. Embracing a remote working environment means embracing not just the cloud but cloud culture. To keep the company values visible and actionable, organisations must stay committed to delivering a positive employee experience that engages teams. Consider how a secure cloud solution helps maintain the tools for enterprise-wide connectivity:

• Access to corporate networks that provide training, remote work policies and IT help desk resources

• Secure sharing tools for even sensitive corporate information

• Virtual hiring, onboarding and HR processes

• Cloud-based, real-time communication platforms

ENHANCING SECURITY

One might assume the cloud is a prime target for cybersecurity breaches. Hosted cloud architecture networks can set the stage for secure data access and more efficient teams. Organisations can better manage employee identities and the resources each person needs to perform work by securing access to the data rather than only securing access to the network. With the cloud, enterprise security teams can only provide access to organisational applications and resources required for specific employees and teams to do their jobs. This approach declutters the workspace while giving users only the views and controls they need based on their role. Additionally, organisations can leverage the cloud to decrease their risk in myriad ways. Leading cloud solutions can provide:

• Secure data hosting infrastructure

• Encrypted in-transit connections

• Built-in redundancy

• Data replication

• Disaster recovery

• Ongoing penetration and vulnerability testing

BECOMING TRULY FLEXIBLE AND SCALABLE

The flexibility of the cloud enables organisations to quickly adapt to changing workforce and customer needs while minimising costs through on-demand services, applications and billing. It's nearly impossible to scale a remote workforce and support organisational growth long term without connecting your organisation's core solutions, processes and content in the cloud. Adding new solutions, adapting existing solutions and taking advantage of new features and capabilities to meet changing needs is inherently easier. Managed cloud deployment allows you to scale your solutions with ease to meet varying business demands without investing in and maintaining costly permanent infrastructure. Responsive and standards-based cloud architecture will enable users to work effectively from various modern devices, allowing access to data and processes anywhere. Whether organisations plan to keep workforces remote in the short or long term, there's inherent value in giving users the access and capabilities they need, whether in the office, mobile, remote, offline or external.

LOOKING AHEAD

That said, it looks as though a focus on remote work is here to stay. A recent report from Gartner suggested that 74 per cent of CFOs are now planning to permanently shift some of their previously on-site workforces to remote positions. Small companies can forego the overhead of brick-and-mortar. And large corporations formerly known for sprawling campuses and lavish on-site perks (Google, Facebook, Apple) say that many employees will stay remote “forever.” There isn't much we can say for sure about the future of enterprise technology. This is why cloud solutions are becoming the one thing we can rely on — the security, flexibility, and scalability make it integral to thriving in an unclear future. Perhaps most importantly, organisations that embrace cloud technologies are laying the foundation that will enable them to face what comes next — whatever that may be. Maintaining a connected, responsive workforce will help them weather any storm while keeping customers happy and employees and partners safe and secure.

Che-Andre Gordon is a Chief Solutions Architect with over ten years of experience implementing and leading software solutions across web, mobile, and desktop environments. He has been featured in Yahoo News/Finance in over 30+ countries in recognition of his contributions towards the Caribbean's digital footprint.