Worthwhile Instagram video moves

As 2021 drew to a close, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri sat with Instagram users and outlined the main areas they would be focusing on: reels and control. We can already see this with reels integrated into our timelines.

It is no surprise to social media professionals who have been shouting that “video is king” for years. The more Instagram incorporates video to compete with TikTok, the more it looks like the age of the static picture is dying, at least on these platforms.

Another aspect that Instagram has always struggled with is how to monetise the platform for creators. Platforms such as YouTube and Tiktok are more likely to attract creators as it is easier to monetise. During his live, Mosseri stated that they would begin looking at ways to improve creators' tools to increase the possibility of monetisation.

Instagram has begun rolling out a new format for their feed which provides the user with the option of chronological order and viewing only for the people they place in their “favourites”. This is quite interesting as one of the main reasons Instagram has avoided chronological order was to increase return on investment (ROI) for advertisers.

Some have begun speculating that they are running the risk of alienating brands by creating two timelines. I believe this is an opportunity for brands to break out of the current advertising tropes, and while many believe the age of the influencer is coming to an end, I believe this will be the time for micro-influencers to flourish. Instagram is still a robust platform that deserves attention. A recent LinkedIn Poll by Social Media Today showed that most marketers are still intent on focusing mainly on Instagram for 2022.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications; with over 14 yrs of experience in social media, she has worked with local and international companies to implement strategy and develop and solidify their digital brand voice. www.chelancommunications.com