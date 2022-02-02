Survey says 44% want new Samsung

A new survey shows that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be in high demand even before its official release on February 9. Many are expecting that this will be the perfect opportunity to upgrade from the old Galaxy Note model.

SellCell, a phone trade-in price comparison site, commissioned a survey of Android users in the US to gauge upgrade intentions. According to SellCell, the purchase intent of the upcoming series' top-end model is at 44.4 per cent for current Android users.

The rumoured 6.8-inch Ultra model is the most-sought-after version of the upcoming smartphone range among the survey respondents. “Upgraders are more concerned about having premium features than how much the handset will cost, proven by the overwhelming popularity of the S22 Ultra upgrade intention,” SellCell said.

Apart from premium features, consumers expect to see an S Pen in the S22 Ultra, making it a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note line-up.