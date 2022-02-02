Survey says 44% want new Samsung

Survey says 44% want new SamsungWednesday, February 02, 2022
|
A new survey shows that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be in high demand even before its official release on February 9. Many are expecting that this will be the perfect opportunity to upgrade from the old Galaxy Note model.
SellCell, a phone trade-in price comparison site, commissioned a survey of Android users in the US to gauge upgrade intentions. According to SellCell, the purchase intent of the upcoming series' top-end model is at 44.4 per cent for current Android users.
The rumoured 6.8-inch Ultra model is the most-sought-after version of the upcoming smartphone range among the survey respondents. “Upgraders are more concerned about having premium features than how much the handset will cost, proven by the overwhelming popularity of the S22 Ultra upgrade intention,” SellCell said.
Apart from premium features, consumers expect to see an S Pen in the S22 Ultra, making it a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note line-up.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy