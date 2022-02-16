Lynk steps up security

Lynk, Jamaica's newest digital wallet from TFOB (2021) Limited that is revolutionising financial transactions across the board islandwide, recently updated its security features to add an extra layer of security for users and their funds.

With security and fraud protection at the centre of the company's mission and the core of the app's overall design, Lynk has added a new card registration feature requiring all previously added credit and debit cards to be re-registered. This is to provide a further layer of security, ensure accuracy, confirm and protect users' identities and, most importantly, their money.

From day one, Lynk users, affectionately referred to as Lynkies, were a part of the development of the app. From the initial testing phase, the various referral contests, to welcoming new merchants to the app daily, the involvement and the safety of Lynkies is paramount to the success and overall functionality of the app. “Security is at the centre of what we do. With security comes trust and comfort, and the safety and well-being of all our Lynkies are always our first priority,” shared John-Matthew Sinclair, chief product officer.

“With our latest update, we have now added a card registration feature to give our Lynkies the additional comfort of knowing that their card cannot be added to our app without their consent by way of confirming a small, 100 per cent refundable charge that we make to their card during the registration process. Our users' trust is important to us, so we will continue to deliver state-of-the-art features to not only protect, but to also enhance our Lynkies' livelihood,” said Sinclair.

New and existing users will need to complete a simple, four-step registration process to confirm that they are the card owner. The process includes selecting the type of card they wish to connect and confirming the small refundable charge made to their card via an online banking platform or the bank's customer care centre. The purpose of the refundable charge is to verify that the user attempting to link the card is the rightful cardholder to prevent any attempts at fraudulent activity. Once the charge is confirmed, users can return to the app, confirm the amount charged, and add the card to their Lynk wallet. Upon completion of the registration, your banking institution will refund the charge.