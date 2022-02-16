Instagram rolls out Private Stories

Instagram rolls out Private StoriesWednesday, February 16, 2022
Instagram is rolling out Private Story Likes, which lets you like somebody's Insta Story without sending them a DM. With this new feature, you can show some appreciation for a Story without clogging up the user's DMs.
“So now, as you go through Stories, between send message and that little paper airplane, there will be a heart icon,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video. “And if you tap on it, it'll send the author of that story a like, and that like will show up in the viewer sheet, not in your DM thread with them.”
Stories will not have like counts when you look at a Story's view sheet. “The idea here is to make sure that people can express more support for each other, but also to clean up DMs a little b0it,” Mosseri said.
