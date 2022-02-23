Use an emoji instead of 'www'

Imagine searching for a website with emojis, a string of mini icons. The browser Opera partnered with Yat, a company that sells emoji-based URLs, to do just that; no need for “www” or “.com”.

Owners can tokenise these Yats as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain and sell or hold a short animation of the string on OpenSea.

Yats are between one and five characters and can sell from anywhere between a few dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars: The most expensive Yat was a single-character gold key that went for US $425,000 in mid-2021.