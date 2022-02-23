Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra reviews

The reviews are in for Samsung's Galaxy S22 and all agree that this smartphone is one of the best ever. After more leaks than any can remember, Samsung's Unpacked event on February 9 confirms most of the details which had been trickling out over many weeks.

People around the world are already unpacking their pre-ordered phones, including a lucky man in France who was the first to show off his new prized Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the top of the line phone packed with so many outstanding features.

One reviewer expressed his excitement at finally getting his hands on the much-anticipated phone. “...overwhelmed getting to know the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There's so much it can do, and everything — from its quadruple-lens rear system to its lengthy battery life to its incredible screen — attempts to justify that sky-high starting price”, said Florence Ion in her Gizmodo review. She also echoed the comments from many others that this S22 is really an upgraded Note, complete with the S pen.