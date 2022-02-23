Make it easier to monetise ideas

We've written before about the constraints felt by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with digitally transforming their businesses. The most significant remains the ease of doing business in Jamaica and the Caribbean region.

We do not lack technology solution providers, either local or international, as evidenced-based by the features that we run weekly, showcasing thought leaders and vendors in the technology sector. There is now a marketplace where SMEs can directly connect with the solution providers, making this even more straightforward. We do not lack innovation amongst our entrepreneurs, evidenced by the many ventures we see our people undertake. Whether it is the artist painting on canvas or streetside murals, musicians, pan chicken salespeople or curators of digital content, the level of innovation exhibited as a country is extraordinary. Unfortunately, the level of ease available to help legally monetise these entrepreneurs is onerous and painfully frustrating.

Campaigns such as “Ease of Doing Business” and “Going Digital” do not hold an ounce of value if the systems to take ideas from marketing to reality are constrained by manual, redundant processes, exorbitant fees, excessive amounts of paperwork, and long hours spent dealing with staffing not empowered with REAL solutions.

Unfortunately, some Caribbean businesses are still in the mindset of the 80s and 90s, forcing entrepreneurs to do business as though all are of the same size and resource capacity. Donor agencies continue to see money pumped into the sector yield less than favourable results. A hard look must be taken at the enabling institutions, including first and foremost banks, speedily followed by the companies and tax offices and broadband service providers.

Yes, there is work to be done. Is it enough? Where are the success markers of these entities in the process? It requires more agility and possibility thinking with entrepreneurs top of mind. While we can say some entrepreneurs are purposefully remaining unbanked or avoiding business registration, we cannot categorically say they are encouraged to do so because it's not made easy. It is not encouraging, and it is not changing fast enough.

A story of a recent visit to open a business bank account in February 2022, after two years in a pandemic, could easily be the same as it was in February 1992. First of all, forcing the customer to do business in the bank instead of online. Many forms ask for the exact handwritten as opposed to electronic information. Ludicrous processes and associated fees, for example, the entrepreneur takes their original company documents to the bank, asking them to pay the bank a fee to search the Companies Office for said documents. Other experiences include an entrepreneur who wanted US$ and JA$ accounts needing over US$1,000 . A requirement for the company secretary to physically sign documents or have them notarised by a justice of the peace to then file them away in a cabinet, and on and on and on.

When will we start using the tools that make monetising entrepreneurship easy, affordable, simple, efficient? No country experiences significant or exponential growth without encouraging and facilitating monetising ideas. None.

Stacy Hines is the president of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance.