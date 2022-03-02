Huawei offers alternative to Google Maps

Huawei offers alternative to Google MapsWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
Google Maps has a new rival from China's Huawei, which developed Petals Maps in response to a ban on its use of American software.
Since 2019 the Chinese tech behemoth was no longer allowed to install Android and Google services on its devices, including essential software like Gmail and Google Maps.
Petal Maps is available on Huawei devices and downloads on any Android smartphone and includes support for offline maps that allow users to get navigation directions. The latest update includes lane guidance and voice search, so anyone can now look for a specific destination without manually interacting with the mobile device.
Petal Maps is entirely free for all users and requires at least Android 7 to run it.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy