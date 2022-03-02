Huawei offers alternative to Google Maps

Google Maps has a new rival from China's Huawei, which developed Petals Maps in response to a ban on its use of American software.

Since 2019 the Chinese tech behemoth was no longer allowed to install Android and Google services on its devices, including essential software like Gmail and Google Maps.

Petal Maps is available on Huawei devices and downloads on any Android smartphone and includes support for offline maps that allow users to get navigation directions. The latest update includes lane guidance and voice search, so anyone can now look for a specific destination without manually interacting with the mobile device.

Petal Maps is entirely free for all users and requires at least Android 7 to run it.