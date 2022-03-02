More tablet-friendly taskbar coming

More tablet-friendly taskbar comingWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
Microsoft is making the Windows 11 taskbar a little more tablet-friendly with a smaller collapsed state that only shows critical information like the time and date or network and battery status.
A new setting will automatically hide the taskbar when you're using a device as a tablet, and it will provide more screen space for Windows 11 tablet users.
Changes are also coming to how widgets work in Windows 11. “This should make it easier for you to discover and engage with new widgets and news content through your feed,” explains the Windows Insider team. “This release focuses on making widgets discoverable from the feed, and over time we plan to make the feed even more personalised.”
Microsoft's Windows and devices chief Panos Panay revealed recently that the company would add more features to Windows 11 in the coming months, instead of waiting on a big annual release.
“Over time you'll see us release new features into Windows 11 for end-users more frequently in addition to our annual update,” says Panay.
