Kindle has a rival from Huawei

Kindle has a rival from HuaweiWednesday, March 02, 2022
Huawei has launched an alternative to the Kindle at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, the world's most influential event for the connectivity industry.
The Huawei MatePad Paper is the company's first e-reader device and features a 10.3-inch display and is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil.
Writing on the MatePad Paper with the electronic pencil “feels like writing on actual paper due to the slight bit of friction and the sound given off. Users can convert handwritten notes into text as well”, says Huawei.
The tablet appears like a USB drive, so you can drag and drop your notes and annotated PDFs across to your laptop, thanks to Huawei's propriety operating system, HarmonyOS.
