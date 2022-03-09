Huawei launches smart office devices

Huawei launches smart office devicesWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
The Huawei Consumer Business Group has launched seven new products, including its latest flagship notebook computer, its first all-in-one personal computer (PC), a new 2-in-1 laptop computer, its first e-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company's first printer, and a new portable speaker.
Advanced collaboration and ecosystem capabilities allow users to create a smart office super device system. With this system users can drag icons from other Huawei devices to their PC, which will serve as a hub for a smart office experience with device collaboration.
At the launch event, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, recommitted Huawei to its 5- to 10-year Seamless AI Life strategy to bring high-level experiences and innovations to global consumers. This strategy focuses on developing collaborative devices for five main scenarios — health and fitness, smart home, easy travel, smart office, and entertainment.
Yu described how Huawei built the super device concept it now uses today in his opening remarks. In 2018 Huawei pioneered the OneHop function for connecting and sharing files between Huawei phones and PCs. In 2020, it launched a multi-screen collaboration function that allows a phone to display as a window on a connected tablet or PC. Then, in 2021, it enabled Huawei PCs, smartphones, tablets, and smart displays to form a super device for better collaboration.
