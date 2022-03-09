Nicki Minaj invites you to AMP

Nicki Minaj is among the celebrities kicking off the launch of Amp from Amazon , a new app in direct competition to Clubhouse .

Anyone can stream “tens of millions of licensed songs” from the big three record labels and “a long list” of indies. The goal is to turn any user into a radio DJ, programme a playlist, talk to listeners, and chat with call-in guests.

Hosts and listeners won't need to subscribe to any particular service to tune in — anyone can listen in to full-length songs as long as they sign up for Amp, which is free.

Amazon is bringing on some celebrity hosts to kick things off to encourage people to tune in. Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Tinashe, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, and Big Boi are among the artistes who'll be streaming on Amp.