Samsung Awesome event tomorrow
Expect budgetpriced phones with 5GWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
Samsung is gearing up to launch its more affordable A-series phones tomorrow in an online event at 10:00 am. ET streaming on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.
Ahead of tomorrow's event, reliable leakers have shown renders of the A33 showing off the colours and key features. It's not a spoiler, but what has become the norm ahead of official unveiling of electronic products.
The Awesome event is expected to show Samsung's Galaxy A series, its most popular smartphone category, giving people the power to create, connect, and thrive. Leaks suggest the Galaxy A 72, A73 and A53 could come with 5G, an upgrade for the A72.
Galaxy A33 5G will launch in black, blue, peach and white colour options and available in a single 6GB+128GB storage option.
