iPhone Face ID works with mask

iPhone Face ID works with maskWednesday, March 16, 2022
|
Imagine unlocking your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. It is now possible with the latest macOS Monterey 12.3. More features include Universal Control which lets Apple gadget owners use a single input—a mouse, touchpad, or keyboard—across multiple Macs and iPads. Apple provides a touch UI bar on the side of the iPad's screen that you can use if you want to perform touch input.
The software update includes 37 new emojis, improvements to spatial audio, and another voice for Siri. Those emoji include melting face, biting lip, heart hands, bubbles, beans, face with diagonal mouth, eggs, and low battery, while Spatial Audio for M1 Macs now supports dynamic head tracking.
