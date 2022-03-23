New WhatsApp emojis

WhatsApp is adding emoji reactions in beta on Android giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages.

The feature lets users react with one of six emoji: thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands.

Emoji reactions have become commonplace across other messaging services like iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Google's Messages app, and even Twitter DMs.

Android users should be getting the new updated version of the app to experience the new tool with the Linked Devices feature. But there is one caution. WhatsApp says that you can only use one phone through this method, but PC and other devices work seamlessly without needing the phone to be active on the Internet.

The roll-out is gradual, so it might take a few days before reaching over a billion users on the Android version of the app across the globe.