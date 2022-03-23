New WhatsApp emojis

New WhatsApp emojisWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
WhatsApp is adding emoji reactions in beta on Android giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages.
The feature lets users react with one of six emoji: thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands.
Emoji reactions have become commonplace across other messaging services like iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Google's Messages app, and even Twitter DMs.
Android users should be getting the new updated version of the app to experience the new tool with the Linked Devices feature. But there is one caution. WhatsApp says that you can only use one phone through this method, but PC and other devices work seamlessly without needing the phone to be active on the Internet.
The roll-out is gradual, so it might take a few days before reaching over a billion users on the Android version of the app across the globe.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy