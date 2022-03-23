Delete 15 minutes of browsing history

Google is making it easy to delete the last 15 minutes of your surfing history. The feature is possible on the latest version of the Google app on Android devices.

It is available for download on iOS devices.

Here's how it works:

On your Android or iOS device, open the Google app.

Towards the top of the screen, tap your profile photo.

Find Delete last 15 minutes and tap it.

Once you tap that button, your last 15 minutes of search history will be deleted across your Google account.