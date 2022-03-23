Epic sales to support Ukraine

Epic sales to support UkraineWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
Epic will donate the next two weeks of Fortnite in-game purchases to charities supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
In just 24 hours, Epic has already raised an eye-popping US$36 million.
According to Epic, this includes purchasing V-Buck packs and cosmetic packs sold for real money.
Xbox is also donating all proceeds made in the Xbox version of Fortnite for the next two weeks.
Epic won't be waiting for the “actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners”. Instead, Epic will send the funds to the charities days after the “transactions are reported”. All the money earned will be donated to a selection of organisations, including Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children's Fund, and the World Food Program.
Epic says it will add more charities in the weeks to come.
