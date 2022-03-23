Go Digital event

The Go Digital Marketplace Meetup, in partnership with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) Serve Programme, is a virtual business matchmaking event for MSMEs to connect and collaborate with vetted tech vendors who are able to give their business a digital jump-start.

The meetup will also provide MSMEs with information on how to access up to $300,000 in grant funding via the DBJ Go-Digital Voucher Programme and up to $800,000 through the Go-Digital Loan Programme to fund their required tech services.

The event will be happening on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Register at ibit.ly/sNyo and let's go and grow digital!