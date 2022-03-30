Sony responds to Game Pass success

According to several sources, Sony could release a new PlayStation codenamed Project Spartacus in response to Xbox Game Pass's success.

According to Bloomberg, Sony is set to launch Spartacus next week. A new leak surfaced (via u/MXHombre123), stating that PlayStation Neo is coming, with a high tier of US$20 per month. Ahead of the rumoured release GamesBeat has listed the various tiers

PS+ Essentials ($10 per month)

PlayStation Plus

PS+ Extra ($13 per month)

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation 4 library

PlayStation 5 library

PS+ Premium ($16 per month)

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation 4 library

PlayStation 5 library

Extended demos

Backward compatible library

Game streaming