Jailed for tracking girlfriend with Apple Watch

A man from Tennessee faces charges for attaching an Apple Watch to track his girlfriend's car.

Lawrence Welch also used the tracking app Life360 to monitor her movements.

According to AppleInsider, police discovered the device while responding to a call from security at the Family Safety Centre. The boyfriend turned up while the girlfriend was seeking a protection order.

They both monitored each other with Life360, but she turned off the app before visiting the Family Safety Centre. To get around the deactivation of the girlfriend's Life360 app, Welch decided to have the app active on an Apple Watch and use the device to track her.

This particular event follows domestic assault charges against Welch last July and an arrest back in December.