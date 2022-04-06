Jailed for tracking girlfriend with Apple Watch

Jailed for tracking girlfriend with Apple WatchWednesday, April 06, 2022
|
A man from Tennessee faces charges for attaching an Apple Watch to track his girlfriend's car.
Lawrence Welch also used the tracking app Life360 to monitor her movements.
According to AppleInsider, police discovered the device while responding to a call from security at the Family Safety Centre. The boyfriend turned up while the girlfriend was seeking a protection order.
They both monitored each other with Life360, but she turned off the app before visiting the Family Safety Centre. To get around the deactivation of the girlfriend's Life360 app, Welch decided to have the app active on an Apple Watch and use the device to track her.
This particular event follows domestic assault charges against Welch last July and an arrest back in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy