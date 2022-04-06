Jamaica... We need a satellite

Hello, Jamaica! I am not a satellite expert, and my most relevant background is a degree in mathematics and physics, and many years watching Star Trek. But I have aspirations, give me three minutes to convince you to support Jamaica's United Space Federation (JUSF) and our first mission — buying a satellite.

So, what is a satellite? It's an object orbiting Earth in space, our most famous one is the moon. Now, of all the things we, as a nation, could be spending on why a satellite?

Other than being an international declaration of Jamaica's push into the future, there are many benefits for us. Here are the top three reasons — protect the land and people we love, fighting crime and owning our destiny, protecting the land we love.

Fight deforestation

Forests are being destroyed by humans all over the world, and millions of acres are lost a year. Satellites are currently being used to monitor forests 24/7 in near-real-time. Satellite images allow us to quickly respond to illegal cutting and burning of forest land.

Forests provide a home for Jamaican indigenous creatures, protect land erosion, preserve water, reduce air pollution, and combat climate change. Let's protect them with satellites.

Corrosion of coast lines

Monitoring coastal changes can help us efficiently (save tax money) and proactively spend money on preserving our beaches and coastlines — a staple of our tourism. More importantly, we can monitor coastal erosion near populated areas, sending out warnings and aid before lives are threatened. Wouldn't you want to know if you are living in an at-risk area or about to purchase land that could end up underwater if some breeze came through? This is not a new idea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) hundreds of satellites are being used around the world for this purpose already.

Measuring pollution

Satellites can monitor pollutants and harmful emissions allowing us to predict the effects on our public health and make plans before it's too late. The Wire reported that 12 governments and private companies are planning to launch satellites that can pinpoint the source of pollutants and greenhouse emissions.

Forecasting disasters

A tech company in New Mexico, called Descartes Labs, used machine learning and satellites to detect flood zones before and during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. We can do the same and improve our day-to-day weather forecasting.

Fighting crime

Satellites can and are being used to spot illegal dumping, smuggling, and other activities in almost real time.

Own our destiny

Owning our destiny means owning our data; not having to rely on other governments to monitor us and expect them to have our best interests at heart. We can share that data with everyone and find solutions to problems we have now and problems we don't even know about yet.

What are the drawbacks?

Good decision-making is all about objectivity and perspective. I will play the 'Vote No Satellites' and provide answers.

Firstly, my privacy, will they be used to monitor me? It's a risk. We need oversight, independent, non-government entities in place and public access to the information.

Secondly, the cost, we could use that money to tackle real-world problems. There are relatively low-cost options, and the value is foresight; saving lives tomorrow and preserving Jamaica for future generations.

Next point, we don't have the expertise to manage something like that. To that I say, good enough reason to do it, “whistle while we work”, sponsor programmes for the future Jamaican space engineers and astronauts. Diversifying the value, we provide to the rest of the world.

Now, will you join me? To boldly go where no Caribbean island has gone before! Let's buy a satellite and build local space talent. Vote “yes” to the Jamaican Space Force. Stay innovative, Jamaica.

Adrian Dunkley, is the President of the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance and founder of StarApple AI.